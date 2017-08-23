Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

23/08/2017

First female somm of the year

Two women won titles in Auckland in a field that has traditionally been a male domain – the Sommelier of the Year and Junior Sommelier of the Year competition. The annual competition is held at the New Zealand School of Food & Wine in Auckland and run by school founder Celia Hay in collaboration with Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas. Source, Scoop

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017