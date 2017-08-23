|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index23/08/2017
First female somm of the year
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Two women won titles in Auckland in a field that has traditionally been a male domain – the Sommelier of the Year and Junior Sommelier of the Year competition. The annual competition is held at the New Zealand School of Food & Wine in Auckland and run by school founder Celia Hay in collaboration with Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas. Source, Scoop