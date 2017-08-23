|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Barossa winemakers living in golden age
Australian Shiraz from Barossa Valley has never been more dynamic or diverse, believes veteran winemaker Chris Ringland, with the communication revolution giving young winemakers the confidence to carve their own style and ability to communicate with consumers directly, sidestepping the need for critics scores and reviews. Source, The Drinks Business.