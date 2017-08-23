Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

23/08/2017

Barossa winemakers living in golden age

Australian Shiraz from Barossa Valley has never been more dynamic or diverse, believes veteran winemaker Chris Ringland, with the communication revolution giving young winemakers the confidence to carve their own style and ability to communicate with consumers directly, sidestepping the need for critics scores and reviews. Source, The Drinks Business.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017