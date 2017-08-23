««« return to Daily Wine News index

Former leaseholder watching vineyard "rot"

Knox Council has been accused of leaving a once-thriving Boronia vineyard “to rot” with the prime site, part of a precinct slated for high-rise development, still sitting unused. Wantirna South couple David and Pat Smith ran Old Orchard Winery in Scoresby Rd for nine years until their lease expired in July 2015. Source, The Herald Sun.