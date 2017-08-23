|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Bethanga winery's "Posh Plonk" a hit in China
A winery that opened at Bethanga in January has already secured an order from China for 50,000 bottles of its Posh Plonk. Matt Daly and his partner Karen Crook said a last-minute decision to attend Sydney’s Good Food & Wine Show in June saw their relatively new venture taste immediate success overseas. Source, The Border Mail.