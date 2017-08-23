Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

23/08/2017

Bethanga winery's "Posh Plonk" a hit in China

A winery that opened at Bethanga in January has already secured an order from China for 50,000 bottles of its Posh Plonk. Matt Daly and his partner Karen Crook said a last-minute decision to attend Sydney’s Good Food & Wine Show in June saw their relatively new venture taste immediate success overseas. Source, The Border Mail.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017