23/08/2017
Brand recognition for Gisborne winery
Extra recognition for their business has astounded Gisborne vineyard owners Geoff and Nicola Wright since their award win at the East Coast Ballance Farm Environment Awards.The couple’s organic viticulture business, Wrights Vineyard and Winery, was a finalist in the 2017 awards and won the Hill Laboratories Harvest Award. Source, Scoop