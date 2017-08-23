««« return to Daily Wine News index

WET tax rorting set to end

Legislation to reshape the Wine Equalisation Tax (WET) rebate, seeking to rid the system of rorting while enhancing integrity, to deliver on its original purpose, has passed federal parliament. The altered eligibility standard is designed to address “virtual” winemaking schemes where the WET rebate is being claimed multiple times, but on the same parcel of wine. Source, Farm Online.