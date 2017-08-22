|Grapegrower & Winemaker
UK wine exports top £270m
Figures from the Food and Drink Federation reveal that wine exports are now worth over £270 million in the first six months of 2017. This is a 21% increase in value and a 15.4% increase in volume sales from January to July 2017. The UK now exports more wine than beef or pork. Source, Food & Drink International.