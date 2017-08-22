««« return to Daily Wine News index

Pinot Noir salon gives taste of good things to come

Wine writers, buyers and communicators were invited to attend a Pinot Noir salon at Cloudy Bay in Marlborough. It was hosted by estate director Yang Shen, senior winemaker Tim Heath and viticulture manager Jim White along with Cloudy Bay winemakers Mario Dussurget Victor Joyeux and Dan Sorrell. The focus of the salon was to explore wines of the world that influence Pinot Noir production at Cloudy Bay. Source, Stuff