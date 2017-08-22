|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index22/08/2017
Winery wins best cider award
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Sidewood Estate in the Adelaide Hills has just won best perry-style cider at the 2017 World Cider Awards. Created by Sidewood’s Michael Redman, the perry-style Basket Pressed Pear Cider beat out 25 entrants, including five other Australian entries, at the 2017 World Cider Awards, held in London. Source, The Source SA.