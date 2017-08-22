««« return to Daily Wine News index

Winery wins best cider award

Sidewood Estate in the Adelaide Hills has just won best perry-style cider at the 2017 World Cider Awards. Created by Sidewood’s Michael Redman, the perry-style Basket Pressed Pear Cider beat out 25 entrants, including five other Australian entries, at the 2017 World Cider Awards, held in London. Source, The Source SA.