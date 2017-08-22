|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Free trade deal helps WA China sales
Denamark's Rockcliffe winery expects to sell $400,000 of wine to China this financial year. Owner Steve Hall said the China Australia Free Trade Agreement was making WA wine more competitive, a trend that would accelerate as tariffs were reduced in coming years. Source, The West Australian.