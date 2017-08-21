Daily Wine News

22/08/2017

Jones confesses to destroying $60k of rivals wine

A Barossa Valley winemaker has confessed on the first day of his court trial to deliberately destroying more than $60,000 worth of shiraz and chardonnay at a rival company. Trevor David Jones pleaded guilty in Adelaide's District Court to two counts of damaging property at Kellermeister Wines at Lyndoch in February 2015. Source, The ABC.

