22/08/2017

NZ wine tasting team to compete on world stage

New Zealand will send a team to compete in the World Wine Blind Tasting Challenge for the first time this year. On Monday, 41 competitors, mainly sommeliers and restauranteurs, sniffed and sipped dozens of wines for a chance to represent New Zealand against the world's top wine tasters in Nuits-Saint-Georges, France, on 13 and 14 October. Source, Stuff

