18/08/2017
Can we trust celebrity wine?
"Can we trust celebrity-linked wine? Just about everybody who’s anybody is involved in the wine game, and we’re bound to stumble across a wine linked to a celebrity sooner or later. I’m holding out for Pitbull Cellars, myself," writes Connie Ogle for the Miami Herald.