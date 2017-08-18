|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wine.com raises $15m
Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, has raised $15M from existing investors to capitalise on accelerating growth. The company has recently released a new website and mobile app with features including detailed information on varietals, live chat with wine experts and extensive ecommerce. Source, PEHub.