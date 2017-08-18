Daily Wine News

18/08/2017

Will weed farms ruin the taste of wine?

Winemakers worry about anything that could negatively affect the quality of their grapes. That usually includes less than optimal seasonal conditions, wildfires, insects, fungi, and animals. However, Robert Patrick, the CEO of the chamber of commerce of Lodi, California winemaking region, is worried about another possible culprit: large-scale marijuana production. Source, VinePair.

