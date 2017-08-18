««« return to Daily Wine News index

New Chairman of advisory board for HoFW

House of Fine Wine (HoFW), the Australian distribution company for three of the world’s most accomplished and admired wine brands — Société Jacques Bollinger (SJB), Henschke and Villa Maria — have announced the appointment of Rob Hirst as the new Chairman of the Advisory Board.

Hirst has worked with all three family-owned brands for many years, and also has extensive expertise in the Australia market. He was previously Chairman of Fine Wine Partners and prior to that Chairman and MD of Tucker Seabrook, both of which distributed SJB brands, Henschke and Villa Maria.

Passionate about education, Hirst introduced the Institute Master of Wine program to Australia with Bollinger, and has long term involvement in wine education through WSET in Australia and on-premise trade certification through the Court of Master Sommeliers.

David Bird, General Manager of HoFW, said “We are very pleased that Rob has agreed to join House of Fine Wine to lead our Advisory Board. I personally have known and worked with Rob for many years and am excited that he will bring his wealth of experience with our brands and his deep understanding of the market to House of Fine Wine.”

Hirst’s responsibilities include chairing the Advisory Board of House of Fine Wine, comprised of representatives from each of the families as well as internal HoFW team members. He will also provide an integral link between House of Fine Wine and the wider industry through his work with the Court of Master Sommeliers and WSET. In addition, Hirst brings his understanding and passion for the brands to the trade across Australia, ensuring they connect with their customers’ needs.

“These are three extraordinary families producing a range of beautiful wines,” says Hirst. “It is a great pleasure to work closely with them and the wonderful team at House of Fine Wine, particularly in such exciting times for the premium wine market in Australia where we’re witnessing an increase in wine knowledge and appreciation for premium wines by both trade and consumers.”