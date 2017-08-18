|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index18/08/2017
Family stories used to sell top drops
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
An increasing number of independent wineries are focusing on their family stories as they target a market keen to learn more about the origins of premium drops. Peter Barry of Jim Barry Wines believed the winery stayed competitive by telling its story during the past 40 years about being a smaller, high-quality, family-owned business in an increasingly corporate and global market. Source, Adelaide Now.