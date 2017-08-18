Daily Wine News

18/08/2017

Family stories used to sell top drops

An increasing number of independent wineries are focusing on their family stories as they target a market keen to learn more about the origins of premium drops. Peter Barry of Jim Barry Wines believed the winery stayed competitive by telling its story during the past 40 years about being a smaller, high-quality, family-owned business in an increasingly corporate and global market. Source, Adelaide Now.

