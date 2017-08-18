|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Persistence rewarded in Tassie
PETER Dredge and James Broinowski may run different wineries, but both understand the intricacies and hardships of starting out from scratch. Now the pair are reaping the rewards after being recognised in Australian wine connoisseur James Halliday’s top 10 newest wineries as part of his 2018 Wine Companion awards. Source, Weekly Times Now.