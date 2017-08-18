|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Skills shortage for Marlborough
Despite the lifestyle on offer, many sectors including construction, healthcare, education and the wine industry are struggling to fill their quota of skilled workers. A New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report showed the wine industry employed 2350 people in Marlborough, with another 2500 jobs supporting the industry. However, companies were still struggling to find skilled machinery operators and applicants to fill desk jobs in the sales, marketing and financial side of their businesses. Source, Stuff.