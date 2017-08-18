Daily Wine News

18/08/2017

NZ wine directors accused of fraud

New Zealand authorities have charged three directors of a wine company in Waipara with fraud. Southern Boundary Wines Ltd.'s vineyard manager and winemaker Scott Berry, winemaker Rebecca Cope and operations and export manager Andrew Moore stand accused of allegedly mislabelling thousands of bottles and then exporting the wines. Source, Wine Spectator.

