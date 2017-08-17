|Grapegrower & Winemaker
17/08/2017
Napa v Sonoma
For many years, Sonoma County was the kid-brother of wine country. But now, Napa wine country is overrun by tourists, so people are abandoning it for Sonoma. Comparing the two is like apples and oranges — or Pinot Grigio and Merlot, if you prefer — because they vary so much in size. Source, Business Insider.