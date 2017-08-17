|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Granite Ridge showcase Queensland
FOR two decades Dennis and Juliane Ferguson have been taking their wines to the Ekka. But they are still finding Queenslanders who do not know that Stanthorpe wine exists - let along that it is becoming increasingly well respected. Source, Sunshine Coast Daily.