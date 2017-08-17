|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index17/08/2017
Brett's not always the bad guy
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A brewer and a winemaker have collaborated on a new wine that aims to challenge Brettanomyces’ association with wine spoilage. Ben Kraus of Victoria’s Bridge Road Brewers has teamed up with Chris Catlow of Sentio Wines to produce a Chardonnay using 100% Brett yeast. Source, Brews News.