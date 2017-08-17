««« return to Daily Wine News index

Brett's not always the bad guy

A brewer and a winemaker have collaborated on a new wine that aims to challenge Brettanomyces’ association with wine spoilage. Ben Kraus of Victoria’s Bridge Road Brewers has teamed up with Chris Catlow of Sentio Wines to produce a Chardonnay using 100% Brett yeast. Source, Brews News.