17/08/2017
Treasury profit up 55%
Treasury Wine Estates has posted a 55.3 per cent jump in full-year net profit to $269.1 million. Follow our twitter account @Daily_Wine_News for live tweets from the Treasury Annual Results Announcement from 10:30am AEST. Source, The Riverine Herald.