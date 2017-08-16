|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index16/08/2017
Wine could solve writers block
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
For years, writers have claimed that there is a positive link between drinking and creativity. Now, researchers from the University of Graz might have found a scientific proof to back the anecdotal theory that wine can solve writer’s block. A study published in Consciousness & Cognition by Dr Mathias Benedek examined the effects of ‘mild alcohol intoxication’ on creative cognition. Source, Decanter.