Wine could solve writers block

For years, writers have claimed that there is a positive link between drinking and creativity. Now, researchers from the University of Graz might have found a scientific proof to back the anecdotal theory that wine can solve writer’s block. A study published in Consciousness & Cognition by Dr Mathias Benedek examined the effects of ‘mild alcohol intoxication’ on creative cognition. Source, Decanter.