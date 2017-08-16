|Grapegrower & Winemaker
CSU winery wins six medals
The Charles Sturt University (CSU) Boutique Winery is celebrating after its entire range won medals at the 2017 Australian and New Zealand Boutique Wine Show in Sydney. The six medals, including two gold, come only months after CSU launched its new boutique wines. Source, Charles Sturt Univeristy.