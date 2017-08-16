Daily Wine News

16/08/2017

Innovation grant applications open

Grant applications are now open for the 2018 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (viticulture & oenology included). If you’re 18-35, this is your chance to apply for a grant of up to $22,000 to fund your project on an innovative or emerging scientific issue that will benefit Australia’s primary industries. Source, Australian Government.

