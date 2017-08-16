««« return to Daily Wine News index

Innovation grant applications open

Grant applications are now open for the 2018 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (viticulture & oenology included). If you’re 18-35, this is your chance to apply for a grant of up to $22,000 to fund your project on an innovative or emerging scientific issue that will benefit Australia’s primary industries. Source, Australian Government.