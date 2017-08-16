Daily Wine News

16/08/2017

It's time to talk collaboration

Kristina Georgiou is starting a discussion she thinks important for Australian wine producers to have. Her new Wine Australia-funded Incubator Initiative project will look at the potential for smaller wineries to collaborate to reduce or share costs in the supply chain, particularly around cold chain logistics. Source, Wine Australia.

