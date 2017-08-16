|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index16/08/2017
It's time to talk collaboration
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Kristina Georgiou is starting a discussion she thinks important for Australian wine producers to have. Her new Wine Australia-funded Incubator Initiative project will look at the potential for smaller wineries to collaborate to reduce or share costs in the supply chain, particularly around cold chain logistics. Source, Wine Australia.