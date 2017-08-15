|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index15/08/2017
Dave Brooks reviews Giant Steps
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
"Giant Steps consistently impress with their interpretation of the site. Wild ferment, large, seasoned French Oak, no battonage, no malolactic fermentation and no filtration, just a showcase of a great vineyard." Source, The Adelaide Review.