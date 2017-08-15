|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Record demand for WSET
The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has revealed that the demand for wine and spirits education is growing and is now higher than ever in Australia. Australia is now the seventh largest WSET market having seen 27 per cent growth in its courses for 2016/17 over the previous year. Source, The Shout.