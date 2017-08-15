|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Branding the Barossa
Clarity on Barossa’s branding – to enhance the region and benefit visitors and locals – is the first project to be rolled out under the Barossa Collaboration committee. The committee joined last month to begin steering a series of project meetings. Source, The Barossa Herald.