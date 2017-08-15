Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

15/08/2017

Fine wines even in dry times

It may be one of the driest winters on record but that won’t stop Hunter vignerons producing some top drops from the 2018 vintage. With little rain in sight just prior to next month’s bud burst, the region’s wine producers are poised to start irrigating vines in preparation for the 2018 vintage. Source, The Maitland Mercury.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017