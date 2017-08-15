|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Fine wines even in dry times
It may be one of the driest winters on record but that won’t stop Hunter vignerons producing some top drops from the 2018 vintage. With little rain in sight just prior to next month’s bud burst, the region’s wine producers are poised to start irrigating vines in preparation for the 2018 vintage. Source, The Maitland Mercury.