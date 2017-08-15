|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Biosecurity tips
#Biosecurity Tip#13: Ask where your pruning team have recently worked. Check footwear, clothes and vehicle tyres. Are they bringing their own equipment? Check quarantine requirements. www.vinehealth.com.au #Vinehealth