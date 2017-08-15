|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Will Labor's water tax cripple farming?
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says her party would apply a royalty on commercial water usage, and use the revenue to clean up New Zealand's rivers, lakes and streams. National MPs, NZ First leader Winston Peters and industry groups say the proposed royalty would badly hurt farmers. Source, The New Zealand Herald.