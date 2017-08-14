|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index14/08/2017
Mexico's wine industry fears climate change
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Mexico's wine industry produces more than 25 million bottles of wine a year and it is gathering momentum. The Valle de Guadalupe is crammed with small vineyards and has been called the country's Napa Valley. But its winemakers are already worrying about its future because of a warming climate. Source, Al Jazeera.