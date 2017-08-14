|Grapegrower & Winemaker
14/08/2017
Treasury boosts wine presence at Auckland airport
Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has partnered with Lagardère Travel Retail to launch prominent new product displays for its wine portfolio at Auckland International Airport, New Zealand’s main gateway. Best-selling TWE wines and duty free exclusives from Penfolds, Wolf Blass and Matua will feature in the displays, after the companies signed a seven-year partnership. Source, Moodie Davitt Report.