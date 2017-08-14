|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Step up for wine regions
Central Otago produces about 60 times more wine than the Waitaki Valley but impending intellectual property rights registration for Otago’s two wine regions has benefits for both, Hamish MacLean reports for Otago Daily Times.