14/08/2017
St Anne's taste success
The Echuca-Moama wine producer won the trophy for Best Cabernet Family Wine with its Tatalia 2015 Heathcote Cabernet. The win is yet another feather in the cap for the expanding company, which scooped the pool with seven awards at the Dookie Wine Show last year. Source, The Riverine Herald.