14/08/2017
AAVWS Fellowship applications open
The Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show Fellowship invites applications from wine professionals and knowledgeable enthusiasts who are excited by the opportunity to explore and celebrate Australia’s alternative varieties and share that new found fervour with their networks and industry groups. Source, AAVWS.