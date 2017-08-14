|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Ag groups push for UK-AU free trade agreement
Key segments of Australian agriculture believe that Brexit creates an "unprecedented opportunity" to lift exports to Britain, and potentially generate significant new export earnings from products as diverse as beef, lamb, rice and wine. Source, The Sydney Morning Herald.