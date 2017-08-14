««« return to Daily Wine News index

New president for the RWA

Andrew Calabria of Calabria Wines was confirmed as the new president of the Riverina Winemakers Association (RWA) at the Association’s annual general meeting on Thursday 10th August 2017.

“I believe the Riverina wine region is sitting in a great position to showcase and educate the world on our level of quality, the Riverina is home to the leading wineries producing alternate varieties, so to be elected President during this period is truly exciting," said Calabria, upon accepting the role.



After a decades worth of leadership and service to the local industry, Les Worland resigned from his position of president of the RWA but will hopefully still be a regular at the meetings as a representative of Casella Family Brands.

“I’ve enjoyed my time as President but I’m not getting any younger, so I’m sure now is the right time for a change. After 10 years in the chair, I want to thank the members for the good times and friendship I’ve had while in this position and I’m sure my young successor and Carrah’s team will breathe new life into our organisation.”



The board then proceeded to nominate Sam Brewer from Yarran Wines, as their new Vice-President.

“Being a smaller player in the region I’m very humbled to be nominated for the role by the RWA members, I think there is a significant change in the way customers are viewing wines from the Riverina and I’m really keen to be a part of helping to strengthen the regions standing," said Brewer.



The RWA also stated that Carrah Lymer will assume the roles of Treasurer/Secretary. Lymer is already overseeing the marketing and events for the Association.

“We’ve got a new wave of enthusiasm and drive coming from the likes of Andrew and Sam backed by the wisdom and guidance of our older generation. There’s definitely a “Riverina resurgence” and I’m enjoying the opportunities to support where possible," said Lymer.