11/08/2017
Drinking wine makes you more creative
A small glass of wine or a pint of beer helps unleash creativity, Austrian scientists have found. “Alcohol is so linked with creativity,” lead author Dr Mathias Benedek said. “Previous research has found almost half of the great writers had a history of drinking. We found that a small drink can indeed help with certain aspects of creativity.” Source, Independent Online.