|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index11/08/2017
2018 Asian Sommit for NZ
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
New Zealand Winegrowers has launched the 2018 New Zealand Wine Sommelier Scholarship, welcoming sommeliers from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and Singapore to a series of ‘Sommits’. Source, The Drinks Business.