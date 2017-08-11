««« return to Daily Wine News index

Australia's best Riesling

A Porongurup vineyard is home to Australia’s best Riesling. The Duke’s Vineyard Magpie Hill Riesling 2016 was named Australia’s best Riesling at the James Halliday Wine Awards. The Porongurup producer scored 98 points to take the title of best Riesling after scoring 97 points for the previous four years. Source, The West Australian.