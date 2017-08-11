Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

11/08/2017

Australia's best Riesling

A Porongurup vineyard is home to Australia’s best Riesling. The Duke’s Vineyard Magpie Hill Riesling 2016 was named Australia’s best Riesling at the James Halliday Wine Awards. The Porongurup producer scored 98 points to take the title of best Riesling after scoring 97 points for the previous four years. Source, The West Australian.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017