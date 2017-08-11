««« return to Daily Wine News index

Jane Anson on South Australia

"There are pioneers in wine in every region in the world, and Heekin reminded me to look more closely. A prime example is Colleen Miller at Ruckus Estate in Wrattonbully in South Australia, a relatively new wine region that grew out of Coonawarra’s work to define its own geographic boundaries," writes Jane Anson for Decanter.