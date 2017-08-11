Daily Wine News

11/08/2017

New wind blows at Thousand Candles

"It was the best of stories. It was the worst of stories. Thousand Candles launched with a grand vision and an even grander vineyard and the perfect team of people to execute it. But three vintages in and somehow the conversation around Thousand Candles was about everything other than the wine or, even, the vineyard." Source, Wine Front.

