|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index10/08/2017
Gisborne winery makes top five
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Gisborne's Wrights Reserve Chardonnay has been crowned among the Top Five Chardonnay in New Zealand by Cuisine magazine, a David and Goliath feat. The judges awarded 10 five-stars, 11 4.5-stars and 23 four-stars. The five-star rating defines outstanding quality and Wrights’ Chardonnay was awarded Top Five in New Zealand. Source, The Gisborne Herald.