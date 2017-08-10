««« return to Daily Wine News index

Gisborne winery makes top five

Gisborne's Wrights Reserve Chardonnay has been crowned among the Top Five Chardonnay in New Zealand by Cuisine magazine, a David and Goliath feat. The judges awarded 10 five-stars, 11 4.5-stars and 23 four-stars. The five-star rating defines outstanding quality and Wrights’ Chardonnay was awarded Top Five in New Zealand. Source, The Gisborne Herald.