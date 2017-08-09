««« return to Daily Wine News index

First Native American-grown wine debuts

The first Native American-grown wine is about to hit the shelves and it’s made in the Albuquerque area at a unique 30-acre vineyard. “It’s an amazing success — probably one of the best vineyards in New Mexico for the second harvest so I’m very very excited about it,” Gruet Winery winemaker Laurent Gruet said. Source, KRQE News.