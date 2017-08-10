|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Are you a Chardonnay producer <500 tonnes?
The range of Chardonnay styles being made by Australia’s smaller wine producers will be explored in a tasting being held shortly by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.
In keeping with the eligibility of the Australian Small Winemakers Show held in Stanthorpe, Queensland, every year, the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting is open to wine producers that process less than 500 tonnes of grapes a year for their own label or brand.
The results of the tasting will be published in the September-October issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.
Producers interested in submitting their wines to the tasting are asked to register their interest with editor Sonya Logan via email () by no later than next Thursday (17 August).
Samples for the tasting will need to be received by no later than Friday 1 September.
Meanwhile, the results of the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s recent Nero d’Avola tasting will be published in its soon-to-be-released July-August issue.