Are you a Chardonnay producer <500 tonnes?

The range of Chardonnay styles being made by Australia’s smaller wine producers will be explored in a tasting being held shortly by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

In keeping with the eligibility of the Australian Small Winemakers Show held in Stanthorpe, Queensland, every year, the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting is open to wine producers that process less than 500 tonnes of grapes a year for their own label or brand.

The results of the tasting will be published in the September-October issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Producers interested in submitting their wines to the tasting are asked to register their interest with editor Sonya Logan via email ( ) by no later than next Thursday (17 August).

Samples for the tasting will need to be received by no later than Friday 1 September.

Meanwhile, the results of the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s recent Nero d’Avola tasting will be published in its soon-to-be-released July-August issue.