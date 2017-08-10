««« return to Daily Wine News index

French wine certificate now available in Aus

Wine professionals and serious hobbyists can now earn their French Wine credentials at Melbourne Polytechnic through the French Wine Scholar Certification, starting on 25 September 2017.

The French Wine Scholar Study and Certification program provides current, accurate and detailed information on the wines and wine regions of France. Developed and administrated by the Wine Scholar Guild with the support of the French Ministry of Agriculture, this specialisation program is designed for advanced students of wine.

Melbourne Polytechnic is one of only three organisations nationally that offer this certification in Australia, and the only provider in Victoria.

Students of wine who follow this in-depth curriculum and pass the exam earn the French Wine Scholar (FWS) title and are encouraged to use the FWS post-nominal as part of their professional signatures.

Not only does certification build your resumé, it also validates competency and serves as a point of distinction within the wine trade.

Julien Camus, president of the Wine Scholar Guild, states “There is no better place to specialize in than France. France vies with Italy as the #1 wine producing country in the world. The most popular commercially produced grape varieties — Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Pinot Gris, Merlot, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah — are all native to France! When it comes to wine culture, France is the historic benchmark!”

The certification is delivered using a combination of face-to-face workshops and online study over eight weeks, followed by an exam.

The course is also available for delivery as Workplace Training, either on its own or bundled with the WSET Level 3 Award in Wines or Responsible Service of Alcohol courses.

For more information, visit Melbourne Polytechnic’s French Wine Scholar course page: https://www.melbournepolytechnic.edu.au/shortcourses/french-wine-scholar

Applications close 29 August, 2017